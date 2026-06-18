Wes Streeting: where Keir Starmer went wrong

When Wes Streeting resigned from cabinet in May, it put an end to months of speculation. The former Health Secretary did, in fact, want Keir Starmer’s job.

Since then, the Defence Secretary, John Healey, and the Armed Forces minister, Al Carns, have both resigned over the defence investment plan.

Keir Starmer’s leadership is looking more and more precarious.

Now Andy Burnham is running in the Makerfield by-election. If he becomes an MP, that could clear a way for him to contest the leadership himself.

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In the days leading up to the by-election, Wes Streeting came into the New Statesman studio for an extended interview with our Political Correspondent, Ethan Croft. Streeting spoke candidly about the reasons he left government, his views on Keir Starmer’s leadership and what he believes Labour needs to do to reverse its ailing fortunes. He was also surprisingly complimentary about his potential rival in a future leadership contest, Andy Burnham.

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