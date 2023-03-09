Keir Starmer to open the New Statesman’s Politics Live conference

Keir Starmer at NS Politics Live last year. Photo by Aidan Synnott for New Statesman Events.

The Labour leader Keir Starmer has been announced as this year’s keynote live interview guest at the New Statesman’s Politics Live conference, taking place on South Bank in London on 27 June 2023. The leader of the opposition, currently cutting a more self-confident figure as his party rides high in the polls, will be interviewed live and quizzed on his party’s emerging proposals for government.

Amid the return of partygate, continued Conservative Party infighting and economic turmoil, the country’s bookmakers have Starmer down as the clear favourite to enter No 10 after the next election. But what kind of prime minister would he make? What is his vision for the country? What is the purpose of the contemporary Labour Party?

This year’s New Statesman Politics Live conference will gather some of Westminster’s biggest players, including Starmer, to discuss the most important policy issues of the day. From the war in Ukraine to the transition to net zero, from global economic headwinds to the state of play between government and opposition, the event will bring together business leaders, academic experts and seasoned politicians from both sides of the Commons divide to debate the politics that matter.

Alongside Starmer, we’ll also be hosting Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary; Chris Skidmore, the government’s net zero tsar; and Kerry McCarthy, the shadow climate change minister. New Statesman journalists will be sharing their insights too, including our political editor, Andrew Marr, and our fantastic Britain editor Anoosh Chakelian.

In this era of upheaval, beset as it is by global challenges ranging from geopolitical instability to rapidly advancing climate change, it’s more important than ever to get to grips with the world of political decision-making. How can the journey to a green economy be financed, and how can we ensure a just transition away from fossil fuels? With an ageing population and demographic pressures, what is the future of the NHS and social care services? How do we solve the housing crisis and unlock home ownership for younger generations?

With government ministers, shadow ministers, New Statesman journalists and commentators, we’ll be answering these questions and many more. Plus, we will look at the international and domestic forces influencing our politics and shaping our world.

You can secure your place at this event under the Early Bird offer for only £69, saving you £50 off the standard rate of £119 – offer ends on 14 April. Click here to register.

