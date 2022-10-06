Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. NS Events
6 October 2022

Labour Party conference 2022: New Statesman hosts fringe events

No other partnered events come close to the level and access of the New Statesman’s fringe programme.

The New Statesman held its busiest and most extensive fringe programme to date at this year’s Labour Party conference in Liverpool. There were a series of panel events and interviews, plus an evening reception that featured some of the Labour Party’s most prominent and exciting political talents.

The New Statesman has been running party conference fringe events for more than 15 years, with some very memorable speakers and appearances. This year, we heard from Lisa Nandy, David Lammy, Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan – as well as leaders from industry, academia and journalism – on the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the Labour Party.

THANK YOU

