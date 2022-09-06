Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Deadline extended for inaugural New Statesman Positive Impact Awards

The inaugural awards ceremony, which is to be judged by Andrew Marr and other high-profile figures, celebrates positive change across society.

By New Statesman

The deadline to submit entries for the inaugural New Statesman Positive Impact Awards – an event that recognises and celebrates change for the better across politics, business and wider society – has been extended.  

Andrew Marr, the New Statesman’s political editor, will be among the judges at the event, which is to be held in central London on Tuesday 6 December. The New Statesman Positive Impact Awards is a celebration of teams and individuals that have demonstrated leadership and created real and lasting change in business, politics, society and the environment.   

Other judges include Simon Hepburn, the chief executive officer of the UK Cyber Security Council; author and activist Kajal Odedra, global communications director of Change.org; and the chief data and marketing officer at The Independent, Jo Holdaway. Judges will be looking for evidence that each campaign, initiative, product or innovation had a positive impact and brought social, financial or environmental gains to the UK.

The deadline to submit entries has been extended until Monday 12 September. At a drinks reception later this year, two categories of award will be handed out across sectors including business, politics, society and the environment.

The first category, the Positive Impact Awards, can be entered. They include: The Energy Award, The Transport Award, The High Street Award, The Environment Award, The Technology Award, The Finance Award, and The Healthcare Award. Find out more about the categories here. The winners will be selected by a panel of external independent judges.

The second category is the Editorial Recognition Awards. These are not open for entries, and winners will be selected by a New Statesman panel. They include: Positive Impact in Government (Local), Positive Impact in Government (National), Positive Impact in Politics (House of Commons), Positive Impact in Politics (House of Lords), Positive Impact in Society, Positive Impact at Work, and the Special Award for Leadership in a Crisis.

The awards will take place on Tuesday 6 December at IET London: Savoy Place. More information about the awards can be found on the dedicated website. Those interested in entering the awards can do so here.

