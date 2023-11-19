Sophie Chandauka’s Q&A: “Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ gets me in the zone”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Sophie Chandauka was born in 1978 in Zimbabwe and began her career as a corporate finance lawyer. She has worked at Morgan Stanley and Meta and is a founder of the biotechnology company Nandi Life Sciences.

What’s your earliest memory?

Four years old, dancing with my father to Abba, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Marley and Motown classics. My father remains the life of the party.

Who are your heroes?

As a child, my parents, who were both teachers. To pay for my unbelievably expensive private-school education, they improvised. My father toiled with metalwork in his garage, creating children’s playground equipment to sell to nursery schools, and my mother wrote children’s books. My adult hero is my grandmother, Eileen Charumbira. She was a housemaid in colonial Rhodesia who worked hard to ensure that her daughters all received an excellent education.

What book last changed your thinking?

During the pandemic, I was struck by the lack of black representation in decision-making spaces in healthcare and the life sciences, and the implications for patients with unmet needs. I was nervous about whether I had the chops to become a biotech entrepreneur. But Peter Kolchinsky’s The Entrepreneur’s Guide to a Biotech Startup gave me the confidence to collaborate with my brother, Tinashe Chandauka, to establish Nandi Life Sciences as co-founders.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

Nelson Mandela, due to his remarkable ability to reconcile a deeply divided nation, dismantle apartheid and inspire the world.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

Entrepreneurship. I know how to hustle and build.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

In the future. It’s not been such a great time for black people in most of the past.

What TV show could you not live without?

The West Wing,because of its compelling storytelling and memorable characters.

Who would paint your portrait?

Kehinde Wiley, the first black artist to paint an official presidential portrait.

What’s your theme tune?

When I need to get in the zone, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Margaret Thatcher talked about intentionality – I try to be mindful. She said: “Watch your actions, for they’ll become… habits. Watch your habits, for they will forge your character. Watch your character, for it will make your destiny.”

What’s currently bugging you?

The fact that we had to go to America to raise capital for Nandi Life Sciences. It’s a shame that the UK government is not creating the conditions and incentives to ensure that we are winning in biotech.

When were you happiest?

In Cape Town in 2014, when we had an amazing family reunion and wedding.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

I’d be acting on Broadway, or a news anchor or talk show host.

Are we all doomed?

If we carry on the way we are – operating in a world in which alternative facts are treated as truth, failing to regulate artificial intelligence and not taking serious action to address the climate crisis – then hell yeah.

Sophie Chandauka is the chair of the Black British Business Awards, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2023