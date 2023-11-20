Is Britain really great? With Armando Iannucci | Westminster Reimagined

The writer, satirist and broadcaster Armando Iannucci returns to the New Statesman Podcast to co-host our fourth series of Westminster Reimagined. Across this season he is joined by co-host Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor at the New Statesman, to explore the parts of British public life he believes to be broken, and to talk with guests from inside and outside Westminster about how to fix them.
In this first episode of the season, our hosts are joined by Alex von Tunzelmann, historian, screenwriter and author, and Ivan Rogers, a former permanent representative of the UK to the European Union. As they’ve both spent their careers reflecting on how Britain is seen on the international stage and the way its role in the world has changed, they are perfectly placed to tell Armando and Anoosh what they want to know – is Britain really great anymore?