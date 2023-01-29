Francesca Stavrakopoulou Q&A: “In my field, people often talk about doom”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Francesca Stavrakopoulou, a biblical scholar and broadcaster, was born in Bromley in 1975. She is professor of Hebrew Bible and ancient religion at the University of Exeter.

What’s your earliest memory?

Throwing up on my mother. I was about two years old. I had a little pink teddy and I was sick on him so often that he became known as Stinky Pinky.

Who are your heroes?

As a kid, Moira Stuart and Kate Adie. They were authoritative and warm and courageous. Now I’d say Malala Yousafzai. She didn’t have to take on this role on this very public platform, but she has. The work she’s doing to fight for girls’ education around the world is incredible.

What book last changed your thinking?

The book that most profoundly changed my thinking is one I read when I was a teenager: The Last Temptation of Christ by Nikos Kazantzakis. It retells the story of Christ, valuing sexual desire, giving a place to envy, jealousy, fear. It changed the way I thought about the earliest origins of Christianity.

Related

[See also: Pico Iyer Q&A: “I feel radiant when staying in a monastery”]

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Which political figure do you look up to?

Nelson Mandela. When I was in my twenties, I saw him at Cape Town train station. I’ve never witnessed such warmth for a figure.

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

It’s a toss-up between Marilyn Monroe and England’s Tudor queens.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

Jerusalem in the mid-seventh century BCE. I’d have to live as a high-status woman because life otherwise would be hard to bear. Maybe as a priestess or necromancer.

What TV show could you not live without?

The ten o’clock news, whether it’s on the BBC or ITV. It’s an evening ritual in our house. Even the cat begins to ready herself for bed when it starts.

Who would paint your portrait?

One of the artisans who produced panel paintings in Hellenistic and Roman Egypt. These portraits often adorn the coffins of mummies or depict icons of gods and goddesses. I don’t think anyone else has managed to paint dark-haired, dark-eyed people so well.

What’s your theme tune?

“Goody Two Shoes” by Adam Ant. He was the first star I had on my bedroom wall.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

A woman I met on the train on my way to my first academic conference told me: don’t add your voice to the chorus of those telling you you’re not good enough.

What’s currently bugging you?

The cruelty of the current government. They privilege elite power, personal prestige and wealth over the well-being of other people. It infuriates me.

What single thing would make your life better?

An extra month in the Easter vacation and the summer vacation of the academic year, that no one else has.

When were you happiest?

The day I got married. I’m very soppy. To stand in front of all our favourite people and to make those vows, it was truly the happiest day of my life.

Are we all doomed?

As a species, yes. But as individuals, no. I work in a field in which people often talk about doom, equating it with some kind of divine destruction. But as far as I’m concerned, there’s no final judgement: when we’re gone, we’re gone. We only exist for as long as we’re remembered. The thing is, at the rate we’re going, there won’t be anybody left to remember us at all.

“God: An Anatomy” by Francesca Stavrakopoulou is published by Picador

[See also: Karen Bakker Q&A: “I am insatiably curious about Earth’s long-term future”]