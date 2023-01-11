Karen Bakker Q&A: “I am insatiably curious about Earth’s long-term future”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Karen Bakker was born in Montreal, Canada, in 1971 and is a professor at the University of British Columbia. She is a researcher of digital innovation and environmental governance.

What’s your earliest memory?

Convincing my sister to sneak out of our house after dark and go to the local park to play. We must have been four and five years old. We were in our pyjamas and she had this toy dog on a string that barked as we walked. Woof, woof, woof, to the park.

Who are your heroes?

As a child it was my elder cousin, Michelle. As a teenager, she walked several hundred miles in sub-zero temperatures in northern Canada to protest nuclear testing. She died tragically, quite young, in an accident, so she is a special person for me. As an adult, my heroes are the front-line environmental land-defenders: Ken Saro-Wiwa, Berta Cáceres, Fikile Ntshangase. They were all killed in response to their defence of their homes.

[See also: Juliet Davenport’s Q&A: “We humans have a lemming tendency”]

Related

What book last changed your thinking?

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Her writing is grounding, and her concept of plants as persons is revolutionary.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Which political figure do you look up to?

Simone Veil. She was a Holocaust survivor, of both Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, who became active in politics in France: she was the federal health minister. Then she became the first woman president of the European Parliament. Hers is an amazing story of resilience.

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

Environmental science: the myriad wonders of the Earth.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

One billion years from now, when Earth becomes uninhabitable due to the sun’s expansion. I want to know: will humanity still exist on Earth? What will we do, as our birth planet succumbs? I’m insatiably curious about the long-term future.

What TV show could you not live without?

Black Mirror. I love its prescience.

Who would paint your portrait?

DALL-E 2, an AI system that creates realistic images and art from a description in natural language. You might say: “Middle-aged blonde woman named Karen.” Of course, it could be awful!

[See also: David Shrigley Q&A: “I’m getting weak in my old age. I should start lifting weights”]

What’s your theme tune?

“Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

If you don’t ask, the answer is always “no”.

What’s currently bugging you?

Noise pollution. It is the major unacknowledged environmental and human health threat of our time.

What single thing would make your life better?

More time.

When were you happiest?

At the births of my two daughters.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

In the novel The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson, the ministry is an organisation whose job is to address climate. Its constituents are those not yet born. The head of the organisation is Mary Murphy; I would be her.

Are we all doomed?

I didn’t like this question. Even if we are doomed, I try to resist despair. As Antonio Gramsci wrote from prison, we need pessimism of the intellect combined with optimism of the will. And, I would add, playfulness of the imagination.

“The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology is Bringing Us Closer to the Worlds of Animals and Plants” by Karen Bakker is published by Princeton University Press

[See also: Kate Lee’s Q&A: “People are surprised by how ruthlessly commercial I am”]