This England: Should’ve gone to Spikesavers

Volunteers at a wildlife rescue centre who took in what was thought to be a baby hedgehog discovered they were actually caring for a bobble from a hat.

On arrival at the Lower Moss Nature Reserve and Wildlife Hospital in Cheshire, the rescued hoglet was found to be a “faux furry friend”, a volunteer for the animal charity said.

BBC Manchester (James Hirst)

Climb and it’s mine

Squirrels are using scaffolding to climb through people’s windows and steal their food.

The cunning critters have taken advantage of overrunning renovation work in central London to terrorise residents. After climbing up scaffolds they sneak into flats, swipe snacks then scarper, said Professor Mark Miodownik. “They have the run of the place now. If you leave a window open, they’re always poking their little heads in,” he added.

Metro (Amanda Welles)

Bears a-swimming

A group of black bears wasted no time clambering on to a swan pedalo when it appeared in their enclosure at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

Keeper Tommy Babbington added the paddle boat to keep the animals entertained when a large pool of water formed at the site during wet weather. “It was great fun for visitors to see them climb on board,” he said.

The black bear is the most common bear in the forests of North America – where they are unlikely to be gifted giant plastic watercraft.

BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks (Steve Morley)

[See also: This England: Beauty school]