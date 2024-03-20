This England: Beauty school

A school has changed its uniform rules to allow pupils to wear fake eyelashes due to “mental health considerations”. Parents were sent a letter informing them of the decision after attendance was affected by students wearing the lashes. Headteacher David Collins, of Knole Academy in Sevenoaks, Kent, said students were missing school to have their lashes removed or refusing to attend without them.
Daily Mail (Linda Calvey)
Packet in
A dad from East Yorkshire who started collecting crisp packets when his partner was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer has announced his hobby will be coming to a crisp halt after 12 years.
Gary Key, 60, has collected over 24,000 packets, and says his favourite flavour of crisp is the classic Walker’s ready salted.
Mr Key kept gathering empty bags after his partner, Joanne, passed away. But, as his youngest child is leaving school this year, he has made the decision to stop collecting.
Metro (Ruth Watt)
A foamy faux-paw
Viral footage from an Oban pub reveals the moment a fire extinguisher was triggered by a dog, covering the bar in foam.
Aulay’s Bar regulars were shocked when a customer tied his dog to the extinguisher and moments later white foam shot across the room.
After a clean-up, staff decided to invent a shot to commemorate the moment the pub became famous online.
Aberdeen Press & Journal (Ron Grant)
This article appears in the 20 Mar 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Easter Special 2024