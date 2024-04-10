This England: Del Boy’s Digs

Joiner Kevin Jones’ tiny reconstruction of Del Boy Trotter’s flat is lovely jubbly.
The Only Fools and Horses fan, 38, took a month to make the model of the set, complete with a drinks bar. Kevin said: “I’ve tried to get as close as I can to what you see on screen”.
Daily Mirror (Amanda Welles)
Better in than out
A crime-hit, litter-strewn village is the UK’s “grimmest”, say locals. Featherstone, Staffordshire, houses three jails but residents say inmates are the lucky ones. The council did not comment.
Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)
Watch your step
A sign reading “Welcome to the Moon – caution craters” has appeared in an area where residents have repeatedly complained about potholes. The joke message has been stuck over an official signpost at Ord of Caithness on the county’s boundary with Sutherland.
BBC Highland and Islands (Steve Morley)
Death wish
A woman made her daughter and friend promise that the “Grim Reaper” would attend her funeral. Sharon Taffs, from Essex, died from cancer in December aged 68 and her funeral was held in March.
Her daughter, Louise, said her mother planned every part of the memorial, and when a friend joked that he would come dressed as the reaper and point to people saying “you’re next”, she thought it was a hilarious idea.
BBC East of England (Terry Hanstock)