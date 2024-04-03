Subscriber of the week: Mark Baldwin

What do you do?
Administrative assistant.
Where do you live?
Glossop, Derbyshire.
Do you vote?
Religiously.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Three years.
What made you start?
Love of the printed press, and the focus on world affairs combined with domestic politics.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Just me and my partner, Laura.
What pages do you flick to first?
I read from back to front, for no rational reason.
How do you read yours?
When the kids are in bed.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Latin America.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Katie Stallard, Bruno Maçães and
Jill Filipovic.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Yulia Navalny.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Suella Braverman.
All-time favourite NS article?
“The fake tsar”, on Yevgeny Prigozhin, by Bruno Maçães.
The New Statesman is…
enlightening, eye-opening and sobering.
This article appears in the 03 Apr 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Fragile Crown