Subscriber of the Week: Eamonn Rafferty

What do you do?
Former production journalist.
Where do you live?
Barnet, north London.
Do you vote?
Yes.
How long have you been a subscriber?
On and off since the early 1980s.
What made you start?
When I could afford it, but I was always aware of its great literary and political heritage.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Sadly, no.
What pages do you flick to first?
Commons Confidential.
How do you read yours?
Online, from cover to cover.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Political gossip…
Who are your favourite NS writers?
David Gauke, Will Dunn, Andrew Marr, Rachel Cunliffe.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Somebody left-field.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
How big is the lift?
All-time favourite NS article?
“The peak” by Edward Docx has to be up there.
The New Statesman is…
required reading to keep abreast of politics and culture.
This article appears in the 10 Apr 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Trauma Ward