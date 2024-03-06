Subscriber of the week: Peter Gorty

What do you do?
Retired solicitor, failed restaurateur, CAB adviser.
Where do you live?
Weybridge, Surrey.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Five years.
What made you start?
I had been an on-off reader for 70 years, and I felt it was about time.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My wife reads occasional items.
What pages do you flick to first?
The short articles – and always Commons Confidential.
How do you read yours?
In bed, mainly.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Articles on art and architecture.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Simon Heffer, Hunter Davies and Michael Prodger.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson, Blair/Brown, Keir Starmer.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Lots of candidates – but Donald Trump wins.
All-time favourite NS article?
Edward Docx – “The Peak”.
The New Statesman is…
a great antidote to the right-wing media.
[See also: Subscriber of the week: Jill Rutherford]