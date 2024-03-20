View all newsletters
20 March 2024

Subscriber of the week: Emily Pringle

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Zisis Kardianos/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Freelance art museum researcher and writer.

Where do you live?

South-east London.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

About four years.

What made you start?

I read an article online.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Absolutely. My husband, daughter and I all read it.

What pages do you flick to first?

The arts review pages.

How do you read yours?

I dip in and out through the week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Politics beyond Europe and North America.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Tracey Thorn, Wolfgang Münchau, Andrew Marr.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Grenfell United.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Michael Gove.

All-time favourite NS article?

“Finding the soul of England” by Michael Prodger.

The New Statesman is…

always thought-provoking and occasionally revelatory.

[See also: Subscriber of the week: David Colyer]

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 20 Mar 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Easter Special 2024

