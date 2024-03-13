View all newsletters
13 March 2024

Subscriber of the week: David Colyer

By New Statesman

Photo by Andrew Burton/Millennium Images
What do you do?

Retired judge.

Where do you live?

Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

Do you vote?

Always. I am in a marginal ward in a marginal constituency.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Many years.

What made you start?

I used to read a copy in the polytechnic library and missed it when I graduated.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, one of my daughters reads my copy.

What pages do you flick to first?

From front to back.

How do you read yours?

With tea on Thursday and coffee Friday morning.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

The balance is about right.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

The standard is high and I would not highlight one.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

An artistic political cartoon.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

I avoid lifts in Westminster.

All-time favourite NS article?

Too many to choose.

The New Statesman is…

a good read.

