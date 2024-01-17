Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
17 January 2024

Subscriber of the week: Verity Howorth

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Ed Feingersh/Pix/Michael Ochs Archive

What do you do?

Director of training at the Reach Foundation – where we tackle educational disadvantage.

Where do you live?

Leeds.

Do you vote?

Absolutely.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Two years.

What made you start?

A gift from my dad.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Absolutely – see above!

What pages do you flick to first?

I start at the beginning, then go to whatever takes my fancy.

Content from our partners
"Once it's gone, it's gone": How data in the cloud can help restore the natural world
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone”: How data in the cloud can help restore the natural world
Chris Stone
Why younger "boomers" need more policy attention and support
Why younger “boomers” need more policy attention and support
Caroline Abrahams
How to turn the life sciences “superpower” ambition into reality
How to turn the life sciences “superpower” ambition into reality
Şeyda Atadan Memiş

How do you read yours?

On the sofa before dinner, perhaps with an aperitif!

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Education policy and discussion.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Pippa Bailey, Becky Barnicoat.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Judi Dench, especially after her lovely Q&A!

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Boris Johnson.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The 7 per cent question” by Melissa Denes.

The New Statesman is…

a breath of fresh air.

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Gary Sweet]

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 17 Jan 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Trump’s Revenge