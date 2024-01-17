Subscriber of the week: Verity Howorth

What do you do?
Director of training at the Reach Foundation – where we tackle educational disadvantage.
Where do you live?
Leeds.
Do you vote?
Absolutely.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Two years.
What made you start?
A gift from my dad.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Absolutely – see above!
What pages do you flick to first?
I start at the beginning, then go to whatever takes my fancy.
How do you read yours?
On the sofa before dinner, perhaps with an aperitif!
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Education policy and discussion.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Pippa Bailey, Becky Barnicoat.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Judi Dench, especially after her lovely Q&A!
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
All-time favourite NS article?
“The 7 per cent question” by Melissa Denes.
The New Statesman is…
a breath of fresh air.
[See also: Subscriber of the week: Gary Sweet]
This article appears in the 17 Jan 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Trump’s Revenge