Subscriber of the week: Gary Sweet

What do you do?
I teach literature.
Where do you live?
Lancaster, Texas.
Do you vote?
Yes, in every election.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Three years or so.
What made you start?
I wanted a quality magazine with political news.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Yes, my son always reads the magazine, Morning Call and the Saturday Read.
What pages do you flick to first?
Contents.
How do you read yours?
In my recliner chair.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Articles about the old New Left.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Rachel Cooke, Freddie Hayward – and George Orwell and Lindsay Anderson.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Clement Attlee.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Thatcher or Liz Truss.
All-time favourite NS article?
Recently, “Is AI a danger to humanity…” by Harry Lambert.
The New Statesman is…
a port in the right-wing storm.
This article appears in the 10 Jan 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The Year of Voting Dangerously