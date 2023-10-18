Subscriber of the week: John Hodgson

What do you do?
Retired interpreter and translator.
Where do you live?
London.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Since some time in the Cameron years.
What made you start?
I bought it occasionally and became hooked.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No, not at all.
What pages do you flick to first?
I read it online, then in print to hoover up things I’ve missed.
How do you read yours?
On my phone on the bus and Tube; podcasts while cooking.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Music, architecture.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Anoosh Chakelian, Freddie Hayward, Wolfgang Münchau.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Alexei Navalny.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Suella Braverman.
All-time favourite NS article?
Anything by John Gray that challenges liberal assumptions.
The New Statesman is…
absorbing and thought-provoking.
[See also: Subscriber of the week: Jeff Maddocks]