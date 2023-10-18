Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
18 October 2023

Subscriber of the week: John Hodgson

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Claire Atkinson / Millennium Images

What do you do?

Retired interpreter and translator.

Where do you live?

London.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since some time in the Cameron years.

What made you start?

I bought it occasionally and became hooked.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

No, not at all.

What pages do you flick to first?

I read it online, then in print to hoover up things I’ve missed.

Content from our partners
Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise
Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise
Chris Stone
Heating rural homes and achieving net zero
Heating rural homes and achieving net zero
Spotlight
Lessons from the pandemic
Lessons from the pandemic
Silvia Taylor

How do you read yours?

On my phone on the bus and Tube; podcasts while cooking.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Music, architecture.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Anoosh Chakelian, Freddie Hayward, Wolfgang Münchau.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Alexei Navalny.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Suella Braverman.

All-time favourite NS article?

Anything by John Gray that challenges liberal assumptions.

The New Statesman is…

absorbing and thought-provoking.

[See also: Subscriber of the week: Jeff Maddocks]

Topics in this article :