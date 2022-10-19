How Liz Truss became the most unpopular prime minister in history

Politicians in Britain don’t often attract high approval ratings. Forty per cent of Americans believe Joe Biden is doing a good job. While not a majority, even this kind of figure tends to elude UK leaders.
But Liz Truss has plumbed new depths, recording the lowest approval rating of any UK prime minister in history. According to YouGov, just 10 per cent of voters hold a favourable view of the Prime Minister, while 80 per cent have an unfavourable view.
Compare this with past attitudes to Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn. Their worst scores were, respectively, 72 per cent and 71 per cent of voters disapproving. Truss has attracted a level of disapproval nine points worse. Not only that, her approval rating of 10 per cent approval is closer to the level of favourability felt by voters towards Vladimir Putin than to Johnson and Corbyn.
