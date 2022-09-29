Why the Nord Stream gas leaks are a disaster for the climate

Pipework at the receiving station of Nord Stream 2, which contains gas but was never fully brought into operation, in Lubmin, Germany. Photo by Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Four leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run between Russia and Germany have resulted in thousands of tonnes of natural gas – which is predominantly made up of methane – being expelled into the atmosphere. Sabotage is suspected, with reports suggesting underwater drones may have been used.

“It is the authorities’ assessment that we are dealing with deliberate actions. These are not accidents,” said Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister. The leaks were detected in Danish and Swedish waters.

Both pipelines still contain gas under pressure, but are not delivering the fuel to Europe. Nord Stream 1 was taken offline by Vladmir Putin at the start of September, while Nord Stream 2 had not entered operation before the EU cancelled it because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The methane that is being released has a terrible impact on the climate: methane is a greenhouse gas 86 times more powerful than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Molecules then break down and the gas loses its potency, but this is little cause for comfort given that it is within the next 20 years that emissions must be brought under control if we are to avoid devastating climate change.

Related

An estimated 0.3 million tonnes is expected to be released through the leaks, according to the German Environment Agency. Over a 20-year period this has a warming effect equivalent to 25.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, only a little below the overall carbon emissions released by Denmark in 2020.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

“Speaking solely from a climate point of view, this is a disaster,” said Christopher Engberg Dahl, from the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation. “It’s becoming more and more obvious that we must stop investing in fossil fuels and its infrastructure. Renewable energy is both safer and more sustainable.”

[See also: Nearly half of UK offshore wind is owned by foreign governments]