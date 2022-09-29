Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
29 September 2022

Why the Nord Stream gas leaks are a disaster for the climate

The leaks will have a warming effect equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of Denmark.

By Nick Ferris

Pipework at the receiving station of Nord Stream 2, which contains gas but was never fully brought into operation, in Lubmin, Germany. Photo by Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Four leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run between Russia and Germany have resulted in thousands of tonnes of natural gas – which is predominantly made up of methane – being expelled into the atmosphere. Sabotage is suspected, with reports suggesting underwater drones may have been used.

“It is the authorities’ assessment that we are dealing with deliberate actions. These are not accidents,” said Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister. The leaks were detected in Danish and Swedish waters. 

Both pipelines still contain gas under pressure, but are not delivering the fuel to Europe. Nord Stream 1 was taken offline by Vladmir Putin at the start of September, while Nord Stream 2 had not entered operation before the EU cancelled it because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The methane that is being released has a terrible impact on the climate: methane is a greenhouse gas 86 times more powerful than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Molecules then break down and the gas loses its potency, but this is little cause for comfort given that it is within the next 20 years that emissions must be brought under control if we are to avoid devastating climate change.

An estimated 0.3 million tonnes is expected to be released through the leaks, according to the German Environment Agency. Over a 20-year period this has a warming effect equivalent to 25.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, only a little below the overall carbon emissions released by Denmark in 2020.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

“Speaking solely from a climate point of view, this is a disaster,” said Christopher Engberg Dahl, from the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation. “It’s becoming more and more obvious that we must stop investing in fossil fuels and its infrastructure. Renewable energy is both safer and more sustainable.”

Content from our partners
Why competition is the key to customer satisfaction
Why competition is the key to customer satisfaction
Jody Ford
High streets remain vitally important to local communities
High streets remain vitally important to local communities
John Park
The future of gas
The future of gas
Richard Walsh

[See also: Nearly half of UK offshore wind is owned by foreign governments]

Topics in this article: , ,