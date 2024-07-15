Carla Denyer: Greens will pressure Labour from the left

Carla Denyer (second left), with the three other Green MPs elected on July 4. Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images.

This article was originally published as an edition of the Green Transition, New Statesman Spotlight’s weekly newsletter on the economics of net zero. To see more editions and subscribe, click here.

“I ‘m just going to grab something,” Carla Denyer, the co-leader of the Green Party interjects, as she reached into her beige tote bag. It’s a balmy summer’s day on an affluent, residential street in the north of Bristol Central, two weeks prior to Labour’s incoming 172-seat General Election win. Denyer is out canvassing. “It’s clearly extremely close,” she says, pulling out a dark green leaflet which suggests she is projected to win 45 per cent of the vote for the Bristol seat (her main rival, Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire, is set for 46 per cent). “We’re making sure that everyone knows how powerful their vote is here because, compared to most constituencies in the country, they’ve got a very good probability of changing the outcome.”

And change the outcome the Greens did. On 4 July Denyer romped to victory in Bristol Central, taking 56.6 per cent of the vote (Debbonaire, the incumbent, who ended up on a total of 32.6 per cent, lost more than a quarter of her 2019 share). She wasn’t the only Green to strike gold: her fellow co-leader Adrian Ramsay won in Waveney Valley; former leader Siân Berry succeeded in Caroline Lucas’s former seat of Brighton Pavilion; and Ellie Chowns won out in North Herefordshire.

With four MPs, the Greens have quadrupled their parliamentary representation in the space of one election (Lucas first won the Brighton seat in 2010). But what is the primary purpose of the new Green MPs? “We can be that voice of constructive challenge to the incoming Labour government,” Denyer – sporting ballet flats, navy trousers, a pink short sleeve shirt and her trademark cropped haircut – tells me. The Greens, she adds, would be an important left-wing ballast to stop Labour’s “slide further to the right” of British politics. In its policy positions, the Green election manifesto implicitly pushes Keir Starmer to be more radical on tax, NHS reform and welfare, among other areas. But, most pressing for Denyer’s party will be ensuring that the new Labour government invests enough in the transition to a green economy.

But the green economy is arguably the area that the Greens currently have the least ammunition to push Labour on. In its first week in government, the Labour Party has lifted the Cameron-era effective ban on the construction of onshore wind farms; banned new North Sea oil and gas licences; announced a £7.3bn National Wealth Fund for green infrastructure; and is preparing to set up the state-run investment vehicle GB Energy at next week’s King’s Speech. Labour’s green plans were an “important issue” that had a “positive response” on the doorstep, Debbonaire told me during the election campaign. “The Green Party does not have a monopoly on green values,” she said.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The Green Party response would be that Starmer’s party doesn’t go far enough in its green ambitions. The Greens’ manifesto calls for a £40bn annual investment (compared to Labour’s watered-down £4.7bn) into the green economy; a £12.4bn investment in green workforce training; and a “carbon tax” on fossil fuels. “The Green Party has been consistently in this position on the political spectrum,” Denyer told me as she wrapped up her canvassing for the day.

We soon hopped in a petrol-powered people carrier and headed for an event celebrating the 20th birthday of a local sustainable social enterprise group. On the way, Denyer reflected that while many join the Green Party for various reasons – in support of drug reform, anti-austerity measures, and proportional representation, for example – most “Greens are Greens for the environment”. YouGov polling prior to the election found that, unsurprisingly, four fifths of Green voters (86 per cent) believed that the previous government was not spending enough to reduce carbon emissions, compared to two-thirds of Labour supporters (67 per cent).

But could the new Labour government’s fast start on the green transition cut into the newfound support for the Green Party? Adrian Ramsay faced media attention this week after calling for a “pause” on a proposed 114-mile electricity pylon route that runs through his constituency and East Anglia (Ramsay is calling for “other options” to be considered). Such headlines feed into a view of the Greens that the party is gaining political capital out of not-in-my-back-yard (Nimby) campaigning.

But Denyer is clear on what her party’s responsibility is in the era of a new Labour government: to hold it to account, particularly on the delivery of a green economy. Starmer’s previous dilution of the £28bn-per-year green transition spending pledge is evidence, in her view, that the party needs to be pressured on some issues. “Labour have gone this way and that in the wind,” Denyer said of the party’s policy positions. “The question for voters… is do you want Labour with a huge majority without that challenge from the left, pushing Labour for a fairer, greener country? Or do you want a handful of green MPs and to make history?”