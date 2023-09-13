Subscriber of the Week: Cecilia Harrison

What do you do?
I’m an online yoga teacher.
Where do you live?
Nottingham.
Do you vote?
I vote.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Three years.
What made you start?
A need for better analysis of this world.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Yes.
What pages do you flick to first?
Nicholas Lezard (he cheers me up), politics, culture.
How do you read yours?
After breakfast; also post lunch.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
An understanding of working-class realities.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Wolfgang Münchau, Lezard, a variety of women writers.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
António Guterres.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
George Osborne.
All-time favourite NS article?
Will Lloyd: “Inside the mind of King Charles III”.
The New Statesman is…
a doorway for my mind.