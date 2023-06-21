Subscriber of the week: Sid Stace

What do you do?
I am a retired social worker.
Where do you live?
Bristol.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Not sure. I’ve been reading since 1960.
What made you start?
Undertaking British Constitution A-level, I discovered it at school.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My wife is also a keen reader.
What pages do you flick to first?
Contents.
[See also: The Real Rachel Reeves]
How do you read yours?
I hop around, starting with what interests me most.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More European comment.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Kevin Maguire. Every serious magazine needs a leavening of snarky gossip.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
All-time favourite NS article?
Impossible to choose from a 60-year reading list.
The New Statesman is…
something to look forward to.
[See also: Rachel Reeves: Labour’s plan for power]