  1. The Back Pages
21 June 2023

Subscriber of the week: Sid Stace

By New Statesman

Photo by Bina Winkler/Millennium Images

What do you do?

I am a retired social worker.

Where do you live?

Bristol.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Not sure. I’ve been reading since 1960.

What made you start?

Undertaking British Constitution A-level, I discovered it at school.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife is also a keen reader.

What pages do you flick to first?

Contents.

How do you read yours?

I hop around, starting with what interests me most.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More European comment.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Kevin Maguire. Every serious magazine needs a leavening of snarky gossip.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Clement Attlee.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Jacob Rees-Mogg.

All-time favourite NS article?

Impossible to choose from a 60-year reading list.

The New Statesman is…

something to look forward to.

