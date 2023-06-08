Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast

The Real Rachel Reeves

Inside the shadow chancellor’s project, with New Statesman editor in chief Jason Cowley.

As Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves returns from her business tour of the US, we ask what a Labour government will mean for the economy – and what drives the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Editor Jason Cowley joins Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward to discuss his cover story, the Reeves doctrine.  They talk about what Reeves believes, why the party is still nervous of scaring voters – and how radical an incoming Labour government might be.

You Ask Us will come as a separate podcast episode tomorrow.

[See also: Rachel Reeves: Labour’s plan for power]

How to listen to the New Statesman podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The subscriber edition of the New Statesman Podcast is published here every Monday and Thursday. Why not bookmark this page? You can come back for new episodes twice a week.

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

2. In a podcast app

The public feed of the New Statesman Podcast is available on all major podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Google Podcasts, and more. It publishes a day later than this subscriber edition. Search “New Statesman Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the New Statesman Podcast“. This will play the latest episode in the public feed. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Content from our partners
How software will make or break sustainability
How software will make or break sustainability
Henrik Hvid Jensen
Sustainable finance can save us from the energy crisis – with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Sustainable finance can save us from the energy crisis – with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Spotlight
How trailblazers are using smart meters to make the move to net zero
How trailblazers are using smart meters to make the move to net zero
Spotlight

Topics in this article : ,