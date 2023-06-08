The Real Rachel Reeves

As Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves returns from her business tour of the US, we ask what a Labour government will mean for the economy – and what drives the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Editor Jason Cowley joins Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward to discuss his cover story, the Reeves doctrine. They talk about what Reeves believes, why the party is still nervous of scaring voters – and how radical an incoming Labour government might be.
You Ask Us will come as a separate podcast episode tomorrow.
[See also: Rachel Reeves: Labour’s plan for power]
How to listen to the New Statesman podcast
1. In your browser
You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The subscriber edition of the New Statesman Podcast is published here every Monday and Thursday. Why not bookmark this page? You can come back for new episodes twice a week.
2. In a podcast app
The public feed of the New Statesman Podcast is available on all major podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Google Podcasts, and more. It publishes a day later than this subscriber edition. Search “New Statesman Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.
3. On your smart speaker
If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the New Statesman Podcast“. This will play the latest episode in the public feed. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.