Subscriber of the Week: Peter Reilly

What do you do?
I interview former MPs for the History of Parliament Trust.
Where do you live?
Hertfordshire.
Do you vote?
Yes.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Nearly six years.
What made you start?
It was bought as a present for my wife.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No.
What pages do you flick to first?
If my (political) mood is depressed I start with culture, if optimistic the leader.
How do you read yours?
Over breakfast coffee.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Wider global analysis.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Michael Prodger, Jeremy Cliffe and Wolfgang Münchau.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
The next Nigerian president.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Donald Trump by a neck!
All-time favourite NS article?
Nick Burns, “The divided heart of the GOP”.
The New Statesman is…
the thinking person’s antidote to the mainstream media.
This article appears in the 24 May 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Tory Crack-Up