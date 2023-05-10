Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
10 May 2023

Subscriber of the week: Joff Wild







What do you do?

I write and consult on intellectual property issues.

Where do you live?

Sidmouth in Devon.

Do you vote?

Yes, but sometimes reluctantly.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Many years now.

What made you start?

It’s a long story…



Is the NS bug in the family?

Yep, my wife is a keen reader, as is my mum when she visits.

What pages do you flick to first?

No flicking!

How do you read yours?

Front to back, with toast and coffee in the morning.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Spain’s fascinating politics.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Jeremy Cliffe, Katie Stallard and Michael Prodger.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Pedro Sánchez.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

The majestically mediocre Lord David Frost.

All-time favourite NS article?

Why political journalism keeps getting it wrong”, by Helen Lewis. Essential reading in a time of client reporters.

The New Statesman is…

a breakfast pleasure.

