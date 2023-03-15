Subscriber of the Week: Simon Oakes

What do you do?
I write books and manage exams – mainly geography and citizenship.
Where do you live?
Cardiff.
Do you vote?
Hell yes.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Twenty-six years.
What made you start?
When it incorporated Marxism Today.
Is the NS bug in the family?
I pass copies to my mother-in-law.
What pages do you flick to first?
Becky Barnicoat – she’s ace.
How do you read yours?
More erratically than I’d like.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More writing in the NS tradition of John Pilger, Will Self, Darcus Howe, Shazia Mirza etc.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Rowan Williams, Rachel Cooke, Emma Haslett.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Maxine Peake or Akala.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
All-time favourite NS article?
Martin Jacques: “The eagle of fascism soars” (May 2009).
The New Statesman is…
at its best, a broad church with a big heart.
This article appears in the 15 Mar 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Iraq Catastrophe