Subscriber of the week: Julian Randall

What do you do?
I’m an honorary professor at Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University.
Where do you live?
Dunfermline, Scotland.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
More than ten years.
What made you start?
The search for literate, enlightened world-views.
Is the NS bug in the family?
The contents are always shared and discussed.
What pages do you flick to first?
“In this issue.”
How do you read yours?
From the start straight through.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Just keep it coming as it is.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Jeremy Cliffe, Jason Cowley, Andrew Marr, Chris Deerin and Rowan Williams.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Nicola Sturgeon.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Boris Johnson.
All-time favourite NS article?
All of Rachel Cooke’s reviews.
The New Statesman is…
informative, uplifting and inspiring.
[See also: Subscriber of the Week: Agata Cienciala]