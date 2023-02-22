Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
22 February 2023

Subscriber of the Week: Agata Cienciala

Please email peter.williams@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be the New Statesman’s subscriber of the week.

By New Statesman

Photo by Garry Hunter/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Keep myself busy: public affairs, events management, sport massage.

Where do you live?

Nottingham.

Do you vote?

Generally, yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since March 2020.

What made you start?

The pandemic. I wanted to stay informed but by way of unhysterical voices.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Not yet, despite my best efforts.

Content from our partners
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
Spotlight
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Spotlight
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall

What pages do you flick to first?

The back pages.

How do you read yours?

Online, with a screen reader.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

I like it as it is.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Rowan Williams, Pippa Bailey, Pravina Rudra, John Gray.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Dave Clarke, the new British Paralympic Association chief exec.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

I wouldn’t mind anyone. I was once in a lift with Nigel Farage.

All-time favourite NS article?

It’s impossible to choose.

The New Statesman is…

something I’m always happy to read.

Read more:

Madonna at the Grammys: Plastic surgery isn’t feminist

Our Shamima Begum obsession

Robert Kaplan’s tragic realism

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 22 Feb 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Undoing of Nicola Sturgeon