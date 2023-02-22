Subscriber of the Week: Agata Cienciala

What do you do?
Keep myself busy: public affairs, events management, sport massage.
Where do you live?
Nottingham.
Do you vote?
Generally, yes.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Since March 2020.
What made you start?
The pandemic. I wanted to stay informed but by way of unhysterical voices.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Not yet, despite my best efforts.
What pages do you flick to first?
The back pages.
How do you read yours?
Online, with a screen reader.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
I like it as it is.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Rowan Williams, Pippa Bailey, Pravina Rudra, John Gray.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Dave Clarke, the new British Paralympic Association chief exec.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
I wouldn’t mind anyone. I was once in a lift with Nigel Farage.
All-time favourite NS article?
It’s impossible to choose.
The New Statesman is…
something I’m always happy to read.
This article appears in the 22 Feb 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Undoing of Nicola Sturgeon