  1. The Back Pages
11 January 2023

This England: Bunny, I’m home!

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A bunny that was found on the doorstep of a café in Wyke Regis, Dorset, has found a new home. The rabbit – named Blake – was left in a box outside the Veterans Hub Community Café on 19 December.

Staff at the café appealed to the community to arrange for its care, and are pleased to announce they have found a local family to foster the pet.

Andy Price, project manager at the Veterans Hub café, said: “We are chuffed to bits.”
Dorset Echo (David Haslam)

All shook up

A customer dressed as Elvis ordered a pint in a pub, only for the King to appear in the foam. Tony Hicks was amazed to find the face of Elvis in the froth of his beer while enjoying a pint at The Cricketers Arms in Surrey.

THANK YOU

It’s not the first time the late pop icon has appeared in food and drink. In October, a woman saw his face in some ketchup as she dunked a chicken nugget.
Daily Mirror (Daragh Brady)

Recording for duty

A Scots Guardsman who uploaded a video to TikTok in which he gyrated against his rifle outside Windsor Castle was sacked from the army for taking cocaine.

Jimmie Straughan, 23, was unrepentant after he posted the clip and claimed that Queen Elizabeth had complained about his unusual behaviour.

In the video, filmed in March 2020, Straughan grinds against his firearm before saying: “I’m meant to be looking after the royal family. Currently staring at two ducks. Do I care? No.”
The Times (Amanda Welles)

