Subscriber of the Week: John Bangs

What do you do?
I’m a consultant to Education International – the global federation of teacher unions.
Where do you live?
Greenwich, south London
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Since the Bruce Page days.
What made you start?
I was looking for original thinking on key issues.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My family are always interested.
What pages do you flick to first?
I start with the Leader.
How do you read yours?
Front to back.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Articles about international educational developments.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Michael Prodger is one of the best art critics around.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Margaret Atwood.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
A toss-up: Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin.
All-time favourite NS article?
Anything by David Reynolds.
The New Statesman is…
dedicated to truth, pluralism and democracy. What’s not to like?
This article appears in the 11 Jan 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Burning down the House of Windsor