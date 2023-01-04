Subscriber of the Week: Ian Fraser

What do you do?
I am a craftsman, working with wood.
Where do you live?
Harrogate, North Yorkshire.
Do you vote?
Always – to deliberately not vote is disrespectful to those who fought for our freedom to choose a government.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About three years.
What made you start?
I realised that if I wanted quality journalism then I had to pay for it. The NS is excellent value.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My brother in Ottawa, Canada, appreciates NS journalism.
What pages do you flick to first?
The leader and feature articles.
What would you like to see more in the NS?
More on climate breakdown and biodiversity loss.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr and Lawrence Freedman.
Who would you put on the cover of NS?
The renegade economist Kate Raworth.
Which political figure would you least like to be stuck with in a lift?
Top rotter Boris Johnson.
All-time favourite NS article?
Impossible for me to choose.
The New Statesman is…
always thought provoking.
This article appears in the 04 Jan 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Sunak Under Siege