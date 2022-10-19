This England: Have you for breakfast

A Yorkshire man has been tormented by a stranger screaming through his front door in the middle of the night.
The man took to social media with an appeal: “I am at my wits’ end. For the last three weeks someone is opening my letterbox flap in the middle of the night and shouting ‘porridge’. Sometimes it’s, ‘Porridge time, Papa Bear.’”
Most commentators saw the funny side. “It could be a cereal killer…” cracked Ricardo Hodge, while Joe Mcgrath said: “Personally, I’d get my locks changed. I’d recommend Goldilocks.”
Yorkshire Live (Steve Morley)
Bish bash bosh
A 90-year-old chased a man who burgled his Hull home, then hit the intruder and got his wallet back.
“I used to be a boxing champion in the Navy reserve, so I know how to punch,” said the pensioner, who asked to remain anonymous. The thief was jailed for three and a half years.
Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)
Driven to drink
A car park with its own cocktail bar has been made Car Park of the Year. The accolade was given to Birmingham’s Custard Factory by the Car Park Appreciation Society.
The society’s president Kevin Beresford said: “You can look upon your parked vehicle with a cocktail in your hand.”
Metro (Jenny Woodhouse)
Named as a suspect
A man called Khia has been banned from touching any car without permission. Appearing before magistrates, Khia Roberts of Crosby, Merseyside, was also given an 18-week sentence for a number of offences.
Liverpool Echo (Mark Dunford)
