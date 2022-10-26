Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
26 October 2022

Subscriber of the Week: Jol Miskin

By New Statesman

Photo by Frank Gross/Millenium Images

What do you do?

Volunteer with asylum seekers. Play tennis. Keep fit. Look after grandchildren.

Where do you live?

Sheffield.

Do you vote?

Of course.

How long have you been a subscriber?

A long, long time.

What made you start?

I was a student hungry for ideas back in the Seventies.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes – partner equally bugged!

What pages do you flick to first?

The leader.

How do you read yours?

Front to back.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Socialist analysis and history.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

If pushed I’d say Hunter Davies because he makes me laugh. We need that!

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Clive Lewis as secretary for constitutional affairs in a Labour government.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

I always use the stairs.

All-time favourite NS article?

Sorry but that’s impossible.

The New Statesman is…

refreshing and enjoyable.

[See also: This England: Fatal retraction]

This article appears in the 26 Oct 2022 issue of the New Statesman, State of Disorder