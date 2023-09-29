You Ask Us: What was behind Suella Braverman’s speech on immigration?

The Home Secretary made a speech this week in Washington to a right-wing US think tank called the American Enterprise Institute. She made a number eye-catching statements, including that “a misguided dogma of multiculturalism” has proven “toxic” for Europe, and that the pace of migrant arrivals posed an “existential threat” to the West.

Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor and host of the New Statesman podcast, is joined in the studio by Zoë Grünewald, policy and politics correspondent, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent. Together they analyse what was behind Suella Braverman’s speech, before discussing what happened at the Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth earlier this week.

