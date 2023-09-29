Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Who really controls Britain’s right wing?

The New Statesman identifies the 50 most influential people in conservative politics.

The Conservatives have been in power for more than 13 years under five different prime ministers. We have experienced Cameroon austerity, Mayite statism, Johnsonite populism and Trussite libertarianism. But who now wields the greatest influence among the Tories and on the British right?

George Eaton, senior editor, joins the podcast to discuss the publication of the New Statesman‘s inaugural Right Power List – a guide to the 50 most influential people in conservative politics.

This podcast is hosted by Anoosh Chakelilan, Britain editor at the New Statesman.

