Politics UK Politics 19 September 2022 The Queen’s funeral: in pictures A selection of the best images from the day. By New Statesman Photo by Jack Hill/Pool/Shutterstock British army soldiers walk along The Mall, ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Photo by Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images Members of the public gather at the Hyde Park viewing site ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Louise Delmotte/Getty Images Members of the Royal Navy stand outside the Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Hannah McKay/AFP via Getty Images Coldstream Guards proceed down The Mall ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Coldstream Guards in formation outside Buckingham Palace pay their respects during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Members of the public gather in Hyde Park ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Louise Delmotte/Getty Images Flag seller and spectator near Buckingham Palace. Photo by Gerry Brakus Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images A member of the public looks on, September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images Artwork celebrating Queen Elizabeth II is placed among the flowers at the Floral Tribute to the late queen in Green Park. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Spectators react as they watch a live broadcast of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Hyde Park in London. Photo by Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images Royal Navy sailors take the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy to Westminster Abbey. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images Britain’s King Charles III, Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Tristan Fewings/AFP via Getty Images Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive for the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Photo by Hannah McKay/Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Photo by Hannah McKay/Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey. Photo by Ian Vogler/Getty Images The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives a reading at the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Liz Truss delivers a reading during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo by Phil Noble/Getty Images Former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, John Major and Tony Blair with his wife Cherie Blair depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall and around the Queen Victoria Memorial. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Arch. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close Topics in this article: pwfree