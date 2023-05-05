Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Media
5 May 2023

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News payday

If anyone deserves to make £802 an hour, then surely it’s this multimillionaire Tory.

By The Chatterer

Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg was paid more than £32,000 at the end of his first full month in employment at GB News, the latest register of MPs’ financial interests reveals.

The Tory MP’s first show was broadcast on 27 February. On 30 March he disclosed that he received £32,083.34 from the channel.

The Moggster said this payment was made in exchange for 40 hours of work, including preparation for his weekly show. The Chatterer calculates that this works out at £802 an hour. Not bad. But how does it compare with the many other Tory MPs who have been given slots on GB News?

Dehenna Davison, who hosted a weekly show between June 2021 and September 2022, was paid £1,879.17 a month for 16 hours of work. That is £117 an hour.

Lee Anderson, the Conservative Party’s deputy chairman, has been on an annual salary of £100,000 since March. Anderson disclosed that he worked eight hours a week. If he worked 52 weeks of the year, that would be £240 an hour. With five weeks off, it would be £266 an hour.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Philip Davies’s latest disclosure shows that he was paid £9,466.49 on 30 March for 12 episodes, or 40 hours of work. That is £237 an hour. And Esther McVey, Davies’s wife and co-host, was paid £10,818.88 for eight episodes and 28 hours of work on 31 March. That’s £386 an hour.

Content from our partners
Three leadership pivots for rapidly changing times
Three leadership pivots for rapidly changing times
Zach Wilcox
Health equity is the key to prosperity
Health equity is the key to prosperity
Hannah Davies
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
Spotlight

So GB News pays Rees-Mogg well over double the rate of any of his Tory colleagues. The Chatterer wonders what they might make of this pay gap.

PS, we are still waiting with bated breath for Nadine Dorries to disclose how much she is paid for her weekly show on TalkTV. It’s now been three months since her first show.

[See also: Why the prospect of Nadine Dorries’ stories worries Tories]

Topics in this article : ,