Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Media
2 June 2023

Why won’t Dorries declare her Talk TV earnings?

The former culture secretary still hasn’t entered any payments into the MPs’ register of interests.

By The Chatterer

Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

How much is Nadine Dorries being paid for her weekly show on TalkTV? The Chatterer is frustrated to report that we still don’t know.

The former culture secretary first appeared as a host on the Rupert Murdoch-owned channel last October as a temporary fill-in for Piers Morgan, whose salary is rumoured to be around £15m a year for his TalkTV show and Sun column.

Dorries landed her own Friday night show on the channel in February. The first episode, you might recall, featured an interview with her former boss (hero?) Boris Johnson.

And yet, as of early June, there have been no entries in the MPs’ register of interests. We still don’t know her TalkTV salary, or even how much she was paid for her week’s work last October.

When the Mirror highlighted this issue last month, Dorries said she had not at that stage been paid and thanked the newspaper for “reminding me to chase”.

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Meanwhile, Dorries’s political ally turned TV rival, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has been happily filing payments for his GB News show. His records suggest that GB News pays him just over £29,000 a month, or around £350,000 a year. Not bad.

[See also: Piers Morgan: “The TalkTV ratings ate at my soul like a flesh-eating bug”]

Content from our partners
How placemaking can drive productivity in cities – with PwC
How placemaking can drive productivity in cities – with PwC
Spotlight
The UK needs SMEs to reach net zero
The UK needs SMEs to reach net zero
Spotlight
To truly tackle regional disparities, we need a new type of devolution
To truly tackle regional disparities, we need a new type of devolution
Rachel Taylor

Topics in this article : ,