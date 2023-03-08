Why the prospect of Dorries’ stories worries Tories

Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Nadine Dorries, incandescent over Tory critics whispering darkly that she hadn’t spoken in the Commons during the eight months since her hero Boris Johnson resigned, texted Rishi Sunak offering to quit as an MP. If a by-election took place in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency, even her huge 24,664 Tory majority would be vulnerable at the moment. The panicked PM instantly messaged back reassuring the former culture secretary that he’d love her to stay until she steps down at the next general election.

Sunak may have second thoughts after Dorries’ next book detonates, with publication due shortly before this year’s Conservative conference. The “novel” is an assault on Johnson’s enemies – and there’ll be a thinly disguised Sunak character. We won’t need WhatsApp messages to know what she really thinks of Tory colleagues.

[See also: Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list promises to be a nepotistic gong show]

Dorries, along with Nigel Adams, Alister Jack and Alok Sharma, has supposedly been nominated for a deferred peerage by Johnson – a constitutional invention which is another reason why the former PM’s resignation honours list has been delayed. The flak flying around the knighthood for Sir Dad – Johnson’s father, Stanley – is a blessing in disguise for the near 100 others. One who’s on the list confided to a mutual acquaintance that they couldn’t decide whether it meant their gong would be waved through, or that the whole lot would be damned. I’m going for the latter.

Related

With Keir Starmer’s poaching of Whitehall gamekeeper Sue Gray ruffling feathers, one Labour MP grumbled that Tory tails are up for the first time in months. “Voters hate them but they don’t love us,” bleated the Red Waller, “but if I said that publicly, I’d probably be suspended.” A fundamental weakness of Starmerism, much like Stalinism, is that comrades are terrified of speaking home truths.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Matt Hancock’s ministerial life becoming public with the WhatsApp leak led a source to wonder what had happened to a TV showreel the superhero was producing. Eyebrows were raised when the former health secretary arrived at a meeting with a film crew to discuss a tribute to David Amess – with Hancock saying he was one of the MPs closest to the Tory member for Southend West, who was murdered in 2021. Perhaps the Telegraph’s treasure trove may assist.

Resentment brews in the Commons tea room at the light scrutiny of peers. MPs must put a figure on their earnings from outside interests. Not so in “the other place”. Baroness Karren Brady, West Ham United vice-chair and star of The Apprentice, was, for example, able to register a paid speaking engagement in Saudi Arabia in 2022 without disclosing how much she pocketed. A TV presenter who declined a similar approach was offered £80,000.

[See also: Why the Tory right wants hush from Truss on tax-cuts]