Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Media
21 February 2023

New Statesman readership reaches multi-decade high

The magazine’s circulation has increased by more than 27 per cent in the past year to over 40,000.

By New Statesman

The New Statesman’s paid circulation has grown by more than 27 per cent in the past year to 43,230, with a total average circulation (including free distribution) of 47,320 per issue. Accompanied by a significant growth in the size of online audiences, this represents the magazine’s highest readership for more than four decades.

“Despite headwinds affecting the whole industry, the New Statesman’s growth over the past year has been strong,” said Tom Young, the New Statesman’s editorial director. “The title’s response to the war in Ukraine and the UK’s dysfunctional political leadership – as well as our sharp daily comment, culture and ideas coverage – has ensured our readership continues to grow, even in parlous economic circumstances.”

While newspapers, magazines and other subscription services have been impacted by inflation, the New Statesman’s growth shows that high-quality journalism retains a durable appeal. Meanwhile, a continued commitment to developing new writers, innovating in design and developing audio, video and app editions, as well as newsletters, have helped the New Statesman reach new audiences. The New Statesman website now has well over 400,000 registered users and receives more than two million visits per month.   

“We have created consistent subscription growth by diversifying our efforts into the development of our digital products,” explained Sam Fairburn, the New Statesman’s marketing director, noting that growth had also been driven by “enterprise subscriptions, and the growth of our podcasts and app audiences”. Last week it was announced that the magazine’s podcasts have been shortlisted in seven categories at the Publisher Podcast Awards. 

Fairburn said that the New Statesman has also introduced “much more flexible pricing plans to help our customers during this difficult period”, and “invested in new technology to improve our customer service and user experience”.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The title’s progress in 2022 builds on the gains made in 2020, when digital subscriptions grew by 75 per cent, and in 2021, when audiences increased again with the launch of a redesigned magazine, a new website and the arrival of Andrew Marr as the New Statesman’s political editor.

Content from our partners
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Spotlight
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute