Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Labour
Today 4:59 pm

Where does Labour stand on HS2?

Rishi Sunak’s intention to shelve the high-speed link to Manchester poses dilemmas for the opposition as well as the Conservatives.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by Leon Neal / Getty Images

As the Conservatives remain in Manchester for their conference, Rishi Sunak has reportedly resolved to shelve the northern leg of HS2 to Manchester. That would mean the line went only from London to Birmingham.

Downing Street refused to deny that the Prime Minister would confirm the cancellation at a meeting of his cabinet. But government sources have also repeatedly stressed that no final decision has been made. 

The scrapping of the line would be in defiance of three former Tory prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron – and a significant number of backbenchers. Sunak is thought to be a long-standing HS2 sceptic and has been increasingly concerned about the ballooning cost amid high inflation; the last official estimate was £71bn, but that was at 2019 prices. 

The PM may instead offer to upgrade other transport networks in the north but is likely to face claims the Conservatives have reneged on their election commitment to “level up” the country and narrow the north-south divide. Henri Murison, the chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, suggested it was “madness to leave what was meant to be the UK’s flagship infrastructure project like this”.

Cutting spending on the multibillion-pound scheme would cement Sunak’s status as a fiscal conservative as the next general election draws closer. But what of Labour? The party has long said it wants to see HS2 built in full, though it has so far refused to be more explicit.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

While Keir Starmer has criticised the government for failing to deliver on levelling up, Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has practised fiscal caution to avoid claims Labour would lose control of the economy. Yet given the backlash over the Tories’ decision, she will face pressure to make HS2 a clear dividing line.

Some of this pressure may come from the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who reacted angrily when the future of HS2 was put in doubt last week, asking why the north “always has to choose” between one project and another.

Content from our partners
What is the point of inheritance tax?
What is the point of inheritance tax?
Arun Advani and David Sturrock
How to win the next election? It's the data, stupid
How to win the next election? It’s the data, stupid
Rory Tanner
Businesses must unlock the regional growth agenda
Businesses must unlock the regional growth agenda
Angeliki Stogia

While the future of HS2 may cause tensions within Labour, however, it is Sunak who will bear the greatest criticism. Scores of Conservative MPs elected in the north and Midlands stood on a pledge to invest in transport outside of London. Though public opinion is divided on HS2, cutting the scheme will further damage Red Wall Tories’ hopes of re-election.

[See also: Labour is right to strike a note of caution over HS2]

Topics in this article : , , ,