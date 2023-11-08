Will more Labour frontbenchers follow Imran Hussain and resign?

Photograph by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

A Labour frontbencher has become the first to resign over Keir Starmer’s stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict as the party’s internal crisis deepens.

Imran Hussain, who served as shadow minister for the New Deal for Working People in deputy leader Angela Rayner’s team, wrote to the leader saying he cannot demand a ceasefire while staying in post.

He said it had “become clear that my view on the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza differs substantially from the position you have adopted”, adding that he wanted to be a “strong advocate” for a full ceasefire: “It is clear that I cannot sufficiently, in all good conscience, advocate for a ceasefire from the frontbench given its current position.”

The Bradford East MP was one of 18 frontbenchers to publicly call for a ceasefire before Starmer delivered a speech on the Middle East Chatham House last week.

Related

In the speech, Starmer reaffirmed that Labour favoured humanitarian pauses, as opposed to a ceasefire, stating that the terror group Hamas would be handed a military advantage if a ceasefire was introduced. The leader also accepted it was up to him to enforce collective responsibility among the frontbench.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But the move by Hussain, who aligned himself with the views of UN Secretary General António Guterres, Oxfam and Save The Children, underlines that deep divisions remain. The MP also said he was “deeply troubled” by the LBC interview Starmer gave on 11 October in which he appeared to endorse Israel cutting off power and water from Gaza – something which the leader’s spokesman has since suggested was a mistake.

Around 70 Labour MPs in total have defied the leadership and about 50 councillors have resigned from the party. Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, two of the party’s most senior Muslims politicians, have also demanded a ceasefire.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson, speaking on Radio 4 this morning, said Labour’s position on humanitarian pauses was in line with the UK and US governments, adding that she recognised the “strength of feeling across our party”, adding: “What we all want to see and our primary focus is on making sure that aid does get in, but also in the long run that we see a lasting political settlement.

“That is the only way through this and it feels very distant at the moment, I recognise that, but what we all want is a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.” It is not yet clear if other frontbenchers may follow Hussain. Shabana Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary and one of the most senior figures known to have concerns about Labour’s position, yesterday tweeted indicating support for Starmer’s response to the King’s Speech. Her team has vehemently denied claims she is preparing to resign. Other frontbenchers in this position include Jess Phillips, Flo Eshalomi, Naz Shah and Yasmin Quereshi.