Is Labour’s Uxbridge by-election campaign in trouble?

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s scandal-strewn premiership, combined with Labour’s dizzyingly high national poll lead, might suggest that Uxbridge and South Ruislip will be an easy by-election gain for Keir Starmer’s party.

“On paper, we should win it,” said one Labour adviser of the west London constituency, which the former prime minister held with a majority of 7,210 until he resigned as an MP last month. The opposition has increased its electoral dominance of the capital in recent times, winning Tory fiefdoms such as Westminster and Wandsworth in local elections last year.

But behind closed doors there are jitters over whether Labour’s Uxbridge candidate, Danny Beales, will prevail on 20 July. Sadiq Khan’s contentious expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) – designed to reduce the capital’s air pollution levels – is a drag on the by-election campaign, insiders admit. It means that in all London boroughs drivers of the most polluting cars – petrol vehicles that predate 2006 and diesels registered before 2015 – will soon be forced to pay £12.50 a day.

In a sign that he views the policy as a threat to Labour’s campaign, Beales departed from the party line at the first official hustings in Uxbridge last night, saying the extension of Ulez to outer London should be delayed. While Starmer has described the expansion as a “difficult decision that had to be made”, Beales said: “I’m hearing heart-wrenching stories at the moment – carers who have to travel for work who can’t afford to replace their car and may have to give up their job. This is not the time, during a cost-of-living crisis, to extend Ulez.”

Related

Last week Labour advisers were given a briefing by party officials – following early canvassing – which suggested that Uxbridge could be a tighter race than previously thought. “There is definitely more concern about Uxbridge than there is about Selby and Ainsty,” one adviser said, referring to the by-election in the former Tory minister Nigel Adams’s North Yorkshire seat on the same day (where the Conservatives have a majority of 20,137). “We have never won Uxbridge and South Ruislip before, not even in 1997, and Ulez is a big problem for us.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

As a consequence Khan, the Mayor of London, will not join Beales’s team on the doorstep and will be absent from campaign leaflets, even though he will be seeking re-election himself soon. “He has his campaign and we have ours. There is that division of labour,” said one party source.

Labour is still predicted by both bookmakers and pollsters to win Uxbridge. But to do so, officials believe, it will need to focus on the “Tory mortgage bombshell” and the party’s civil war to distract attention from its own political challenges.

[See also: Is there any hope for the Labour left?]