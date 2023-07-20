LIVE: Triple by-election bonanza

Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Welcome to the New Statesman’s liveblog of results night, helmed by Ben Walker of Britain Elects. Polls close in Selby and Ainsty, Somerton and Frome and Uxbridge and South Ruislip at 10pm, and we expect seats declarations in the early hours of Friday morning.

Three key seats in three disparate corners of England. Uxbridge and South Ruislip, vacated by Boris Johnson in June, where the Tories have a majority of 7,210, sits on the London periphery. Ulez – the Ultra Low Emission Zone – has been a contentious issue on the campaign trail: the charge on the most polluting cars will soon be extended by London mayor Sadiq Khan to all of Greater London, including Uxbrdige, a seat with a disproportionate number of motorists. While polls show that the scheme commands majority support across the capital, it is in outer boroughs such as Uxbrige where voters are split on the issue.

Nevertheless, Britain Predicts forecasts a Labour gain.

In rural North Yorkshire sits Selby and Ainsty – a countryside constituency wedged between Leeds and York. Here lies a Conservative majority of 20,137. If Labour wins the seat, it would represent the biggest numerical majority overturned by the party in its postwar history.

The current Britain Predicts forecast has it down to the wire, with Labour ahead by 2 points, as many as a few hundred votes.

And finally, there is Somerton and Frome in Somerset. The Tory-held seat (majority: 19,213) has a Lib Dem history having elected the party during the New Labour and the coalition years and then recorded an upsurge in support in the recent local elections. Forecasting is a fickle business, and arrogance is complacent, but here it would be hard not to concede the seat will vote Liberal Democrat.

Owing to the limitations in the Britain Predicts methodology, forecasting the Lib Dem and Labour numbers here is tricky, so what we’ve done is replace them and other candidates with a total Tory vote, and a total non-Tory vote. Britain Predicts forecasts a collapse in Conservative support from 56 per cent to 35 per cent.