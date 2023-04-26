Keir Starmer faces an assortment of political woes

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Spare a thought for Keir Starmer, who is not having the dream run-up to the 4 May local elections that he would have liked.

First of all, he has had to contend with a fresh anti-Semitism row after Diane Abbott suggested Jewish people faced prejudice akin to “white people with points of difference” such as redheads. The former shadow home secretary has been suspended pending an investigation.

This morning, the New Statesman carries an interview with the former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who accuses Starmer of “intimidatory bullying” of Jeremy Corbyn, and makes the extraordinary claim that Labour members are more like likely to be disciplined for anti-Semitism “if you are a Jew than a gentile”.

Now it would appear that Sue Gray, the renowned Whitehall official that Starmer would like to hire as Labour’s chief of staff, may have her appointment blocked until after the next general election.

Related

Her move into a party-political role attracted controversy because Gray led the independent inquiry into the partygate allegations against Boris Johnson‘s lockdown government, and previously ran the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team. The Sun reported on Monday evening (24 April) that senior government sources believe the appointments watchdog Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) could recommend a “cooling-off period” of two years before she can take another job.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Why Keir Starmer is still struggling to cut through]

The Guardian wrote last night (25 April) that Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, is among those pushing for the appointment to be delayed. The report suggested that the two figures had clashed personally during her partygate investigation. Case, who had to recuse himself from leading it after allegations he had hosted an event during lockdown himself, is also accused of blocking Gray’s promotion to a more senior civil service role at a later date.

Labour has sought to make crime the main focus of its local elections campaign, with Starmer announcing yesterday that he would introduce a specific criminal offence for drink spiking. The row over Labour’s controversial Sunak attack ads on crime have proved something of a distraction, however, as Andrew Marr wrote about here.

Nonetheless, the party can be confident of major gains at the town-hall elections next month as Labour continues to hold a commanding lead in the polls. But as Ben Walker’s survey for the NS of Labour’s local representatives shows, the picture on the ground is more nuanced, and councillor candidates are somewhat ambivalent about the party’s chances. It suggests that, while Starmer has made significant inroads in the battle to win over former Tory voters, he has work to do when it comes to rallying Labour’s base.

Tonight, his beloved Arsenal take on Manchester City as the two top teams battle it out for the Premier League title. The Labour leader will no doubt be hoping his football team attracts some better headlines come tomorrow morning.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Keir Starmer to open the New Statesman’s Politics Live conference]