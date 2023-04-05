Why Keir Starmer is still struggling to cut through

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Parliament remains in recess for Easter but with local elections on the horizon, politics is going into overdrive.

Rishi Sunak is headed to Peterborough and York to campaign, while the media is filled with Labour attack stories and the government reannouncing the same ideas.

If the run-up to the poll in May feels more intense than most local elections, it’s because both parties know a general election is not far away: this is a dry run for the main event. And it is underlining the weaknesses in both the main parties.

The Conservatives cannot escape their long record in power. Be it because of the sewage scandal, potholes and strikes, or the grind of the cost-of-living crisis, few of the problems facing the Britain they have been governing for 13 years can be solved in short order. Just one in four think the party is fit to govern, according to one Ipsos poll.

Related

For Labour, it appears to be Keir Starmer himself. He has been leading the party for three years but – still – one of the most common refrains you hear from voters is that they don’t know what he stands for.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Sunak’s approval ratings are improving, and are now neck and neck with Starmer’s (32 per cent) – despite the Conservatives being some 23 points behind Labour, according to Ipsos Mori.

Starmer has been viewed more positively since Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget last autumn sent the economy into a tailspin, but the latest figures represent a dip. Whereas David Cameron’s approval rating in 2009, a year after the banking crash, was regularly hitting the 50 per cent mark.

Starmer became leader while the country was battling a global pandemic, which may have a drag effect on how voters feel about him. It is vital for new leaders to establish themselves in the public’s mind early, and Starmer had little choice but to spend months supporting whatever Covid measures Boris Johnson’s government implemented. It may also explain why Labour has attempted a dizzying number of different slogans and relaunches since then.

Yet the Labour leader still lacks a big idea that encapsulates how he will run the country, even if he can claim credit for reforms that have improved the party’s overall poll rating.

Some insiders blame Deborah Mattinson, the party’s director of strategy, for an over-reliance on focus groups, and say they want the party to be bolder. I wrote about the divides between “Ming vasers” who put safety and fiscal discipline first, and those who crave a bolder election campaign a couple of weeks ago.

Opposition MPs are increasingly frustrated that Starmer will not accept their advice, and that he has a very small circle of trust.

The Labour leader has been under attack from Conservatives and the Labour left in recent months due to Labour’s huge lead and internal party reforms. But the scrutiny will only escalate ahead of a general election he will be expected to win. It remains unclear if he has built enough trust with the public to withstand that pressure.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.