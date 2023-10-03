Condemn Susan Hall’s “Islamophobic” Sadiq Khan comments, Labour tells Tories

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

The Conservative chairman Greg Hands must immediately condemn “demonstrably Islamophobic” comments made by Susan Hall, the party’s London mayoral candidate, about her rival Sadiq Khan, Labour says.

A letter to Hands by Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chair, seen by the New Statesman, calls for her Tory counterpart to “stand up for decency in politics” and distance himself from Hall after she said Jewish people were “frightened” of the “divisive” Khan, who is a Muslim. Khan will be seeking a third term as the Labour mayor of London next year.

Hall told a Conservative Friends of Israel fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester: “One of the most important things we can do when I become mayor of London is make it safer for everybody, but particularly for our Jewish community, so I will ask for as much help as I can in London because we need to defeat him, particularly for our Jewish community.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews is among the numerous organisations and individuals to have condemned the comments.

Related

In the letter to Hands, Dodds highlights Khan’s consistent support for the Jewish community as mayor, particularly in the face of anti-Semitic attacks. She says that Hall’s comments are “clearly designed to stoke division” and are “demonstrably Islamophobic”.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Does Susan Hall have any hope against Sadiq Khan?]

Dodds cites other offensive remarks from Hall, highlighted by the anti-racism organisation Hope Not Hate as part of an investigation into her social media use, and accuses the mayoral candidate of a “pattern of behaviour”. Hall liked a tweet referring to Khan as the “mayor of Londonistan”, and a tweet featuring an image of Enoch Powell alongside the words “it’s never too late to save your country”. Hall was recently forced to apologise for liking these tweets on LBC.

In the letter, Dodds says: “Rishi Sunak has lost control of his party. The constant slew of embarrassing stories emerging from this conference show he is in office but not in power. Susan Hall’s comments are grossly offensive. If she thinks she can divide Jewish and Muslim communities in order to get elected, then she is revealing just how little she understands London.

“Sadiq has been a strong advocate for all Londoners and it is wrong to suggest that anyone should be ‘frightened’ of him. The Conservatives must condemn these dog-whistle remarks in the strongest possible terms.”

[See also: Where does Labour stand on HS2?]