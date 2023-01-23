Can Nadhim Zahawi survive?

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi remains in post despite widespread reports that he paid HMRC a penalty when settling a tax dispute – while serving as chancellor. The cabinet minister has not disclosed the size of the settlement but tax experts estimate the total amount to have been £4.8m.

Zahawi’s allies are briefing journalists that he has no intention of resigning. The backdrop to this row is a cost-of-living crisis, widespread strikes over pay, and public services still struggling to recover from Covid and a brutal decade of austerity.

Can Zahawi survive the tax row and how damaging is it for the government?

This morning, the Prime Minister ordered his independent ethics adviser to look into the case, admitting there are “questions that need answering”. A lengthy investigation means it could be some time before his future as a Cabinet minister is decided.

Related

It is notable, however, that the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly failed to offer a full-throated defence of Zahawi on the broadcast round that followed the reports, on Sunday 22 January. And on the following morning, no minister was made available to speak to journalists. With few friends speaking up and a prime minister who has staked his premiership on providing “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”, Zahawi is clearly vulnerable.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Rishi Sunak will further alienate his MPs with his comments about taxation “idiots”]

I’ve written before about how Rishi Sunak’s own issues with tax may provide Zahawi with some cover (we are still waiting for the PM to publish his own tax returns, despite his pledging to do so by Christmas 2022. But there is one group who may find Zahawi’s refusal difficult to accept: those facing severe financial hardship due to the loan charge.

When the government clamped down on tax avoidance in 2019, a backdated charge hit agency workers – including nurses, teachers and social workers – who were previously advised salary payments made as loans were not taxable. None of the tax advisers who arguably mis-sold such schemes has been targeted by the government. Meanwhile, some of those now being pursued for huge sums of backdated tax by HMRC are being pushed into financial peril.

During Zahawi’s brief period at the Treasury last year, people buckling under the weight of repayments begged the chancellor, via an all-party group of MPs, to show “compassion and common sense” and find a fair resolution. This call – the Yorkshire Post’s Greg Wright has doggedly followed this story throughout – as well as many others before it, was ignored. Given what we now know, perhaps Zahawi was too busy settling his own tax affairs to focus on the plight of others.

Tragically, many facing the backdated taxes are not in a position to settle so easily; nor can they afford expensive lawyers to fight their corner. They are, compared to some, easy targets. The impact on the mental health of some of those affected is reported to be devastating. A tenth suspected suicide, thought to have happened over Christmas, has been linked to the loan charge, according to the All-Party Parliamentary Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness Group.

Zahawi may yet endure as Tory chairman. If he does, perhaps the government could also investigate whether HMRC is treating loan charge victims fairly.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs undermine Rishi Sunak’s call for Conservative “accountability”]